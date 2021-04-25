 Skip to main content
LaVonne Genevieve Johnson
LaVonne Genevieve Johnson

NEW HAMPTON-LaVonne Genevieve Johnson, age 94, of New Hampton, Iowa, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Jerico Lutheran Church, rural New Hampton with interment at the church cemetery.

Friends may greet the family 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Online condolences for the Johnson family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com

641-394-4334

