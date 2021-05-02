Lavon Lux
JESUP – Lavon Marie Lux, 77, of Des Moines, IA, (formerly of Jesup, IA) died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines. She was born on November 15, 1943, in Oelwein, IA, daughter of Reginald (Bud) and Erma (Lickiss) Opperman.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the American Lutheran Church, Jesup, IA, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation a hour before services Tuesday at church and from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3 at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Face covering and social distancing expected. Memorials will be directed to the American Lutheran Church in Jesup and to Hospice organizations. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
