JESUP – Lavon Marie Lux, 77, of Des Moines, IA, (formerly of Jesup, IA) died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines. She was born on November 15, 1943, in Oelwein, IA, daughter of Reginald (Bud) and Erma (Lickiss) Opperman.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the American Lutheran Church, Jesup, IA, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup.