APLINGTON-LaVera June Cuvelier, age 93, of Aplington, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Maple Manor Village in Aplington, from natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Hitesville Gospel Hall, with burial in the Hitesville Cemetery both in rural Aplington.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel in Aplington, (319)346-1534, and one hour before services at the Hitesville Gospel Hall.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

