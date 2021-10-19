 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LaVera June Cuvelier

  • 0

APLINGTON-LaVera June Cuvelier, age 93, of Aplington, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Maple Manor Village in Aplington, from natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Hitesville Gospel Hall, with burial in the Hitesville Cemetery both in rural Aplington.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel in Aplington, (319)346-1534, and one hour before services at the Hitesville Gospel Hall.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to introduce pet cats to each other

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News