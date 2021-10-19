APLINGTON-LaVera June Cuvelier, age 93, of Aplington, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Maple Manor Village in Aplington, from natural causes.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Hitesville Gospel Hall, with burial in the Hitesville Cemetery both in rural Aplington.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel in Aplington, (319)346-1534, and one hour before services at the Hitesville Gospel Hall.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.