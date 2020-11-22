 Skip to main content
Laurence Edwin Walter Pauling
Laurence Edwin Walter Pauling

Waterloo-Laurence Edwin Walter Pauling, 85, of Waterloo and formerly of Estherville, died Thursday, November 19, at La Porte City Specalty Care.

Memorial Services at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Inurnment in Oak Hill Cemetery, Estherville.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com

Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo 233-3146.

