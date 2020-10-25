Laurence “Dean” Wefel, age 76, of Steamboat Rock, Iowa, formerly of Clarksville, Iowa, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, Iowa, from natural causes.
Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, rural Clarksville. FAMILY REQUESTS MASKS TO BE WORN.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245 FAMILY REQUESTS MASKS TO BE WORN.
Memorials may be directed to the family
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
