Laurel Lee (Rector) Kurtt
Laurel Lee (Rector) Kurtt

Laurel Lee (Rector) Kurtt, 89, of Waverly, IA and formerly of Denver, IA died peacefully at home on Monday, July 5, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.

A visitation will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly at a later date. A funeral service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly at a later date. Private family burial will be held in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials in Laurel’s name may be directed to Wartburg College or Redeemer Lutheran Church. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187.

