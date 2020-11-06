Independence—Larry L. Rasmussen, 72 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. He was born on July 8, 1948, in Independence, the son of Emmett Clarence and Wylmarie Ardel (Crawford) Rasmussen.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence with Pastor Gary Wilson officiating. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday at the White Funeral Home in Independence. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.