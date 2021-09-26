Larry L. McKinney
CEDAR FALLS-Larry L. McKinney, 74 of Cedar Falls died Friday, September 24, 2021, at the UPH- Allen Hospital.
Memorial Services: 11am Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Open Bible Church (928 Jefferson St. Waterloo).
Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00pm Friday at the Open Bible Church, Waterloo.
Family interment will be held at a later date in the Ivester Brethren Cemetery, Ivester, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-233-6138. For more information visit: www.lockefuneralservice.com
