JESUP–Larry J. Jacobson, Sr. 84 years old of Jesup, IA and formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 16, 2021, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo. Larry was born March 3, 1937, at West Union, IA.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. – Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Visitation will be for an hour before the services on Sunday. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
