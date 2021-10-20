JESUP–Larry J. Jacobson, Sr. 84 years old of Jesup, IA and formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 16, 2021, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo. Larry was born March 3, 1937, at West Union, IA.

Services will be 2:30 p.m. – Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Visitation will be for an hour before the services on Sunday. Memorials may be directed to the family.