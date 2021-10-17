 Skip to main content
Larry G. Wagner

Larry G. Wagner

CEDAR FALLS-Larry G. Wagner, 81, of Cedar Falls IA, passed away on September 2, 2021. Having been blessed by his presence, a Celebration of Life to honor him will be held on Friday, October 22 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course Clubhouse, 1000 Fletcher Avenue, Waterloo IA.

