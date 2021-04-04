Larry Feller, 70, of Marion, formerly of Grundy Center, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The funeral service for Larry will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021at 11:00 AM at the Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. Visitation will be held one half hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Larry will be laid to rest at the Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center following services. A full obituary will be available soon. Memories of Larry & messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. You may call the funeral home at (319) 824-3319 for further assistance.