Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

CEDAR FALLS -- Larry Evans, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Dec. 30, at his home; services 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4 at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at the funeral home.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Larry Evans
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments