WATERLOO --- Larry Arnold Ray, 73, of Red Oak and formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Dec. 13, at home. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, with burial with military honors in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 16, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel; memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

