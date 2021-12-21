 Skip to main content
Kim Steven Christopher

December 19, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Kim Steven Christopher, 69, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice House of Waterloo. Kim was born August 30, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, son of Irving and Marian (Arnett) Christopher.

The funeral service for Kim will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, December 22 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens.

