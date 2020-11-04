WATERLOO—Kermit Kittleson, 75, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, November 3, at home. A private service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 6, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Cedar Falls (Live stream access is available on Kermit’s obituary on the funeral home website), with a public burial at 2:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Cemterey, St. Ansgar. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, is in charge of arrangements.