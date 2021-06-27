 Skip to main content
LONGMONT, CO-Kenny”Jammer”Jans, 69, of Longmont, Colorado, died June 12, 2021 at his home. Services were held in Longmont with the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in charge of the arrangements. His burial will be held at a later date at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Fairbank, Iowa

