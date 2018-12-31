DENVER -- Kenneth Pollock, 81, of Denver, died Saturday, Dec. 29, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church – Maxfield, rural Denver, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, 984-5379, and also an hour before services Thursday at the church; memorials to St. John Lutheran Church - Maxfield, Cedar Valley Hospice or Denver Sunset Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.