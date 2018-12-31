Try 1 month for 99¢
DENVER -- Kenneth Pollock, 81, of Denver, died Saturday, Dec. 29, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church – Maxfield, rural Denver, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, 984-5379, and also an hour before services Thursday at the church; memorials to St. John Lutheran Church - Maxfield, Cedar Valley Hospice or Denver Sunset Home.  

Kenneth Pollock
