December 19, 2021
PARKERSBURG-Kenneth “Kenny” Lee Luhring, age 80, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home in rural Parkersburg, of leukemia.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, 23, 2021, at the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church in rural Holland, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.