Kenneth “Kenny” Lee DeVries

STOUT-Kenneth “Kenny” Lee DeVries, 74, of Stout, died Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his home in Stout, Iowa, of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the Reformed Church of Stout, with burial at Stout Cemetery, both in Stout.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, in Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

