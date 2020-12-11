Kenneth H. Kasemeier

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 12, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Parris officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will precede the funeral service on Saturday at the church starting at 9:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker- Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilneserettig.com.