Kenneth H. Kasemeier

SUMNER—Kenneth Herman Kasemeier, 80, of Sumner, passed away, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at home of natural causes.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 12, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Parris officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will precede the funeral service on Saturday at the church starting at 9:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker- Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilneserettig.com.
Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask. We encourage those who are feeling ill to stay home and contact the family with a card, a note on the webpage, text, or a call.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.