CEDAR FALLS -- Kenneth Carl Behrens, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Dec. 21, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg, with military honors by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49; visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, and for an hour prior to services at the church. Memorials to the church or UnityPoint Hospice; online condolences at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.
