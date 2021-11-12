CLARKSVILLE-Kenneth A. Vance, 92, of Clarksville, died Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, Iowa, due to natural causes.

Private Family Internment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com