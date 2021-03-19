 Skip to main content
Kendy Sue Reiss
Kendy Sue Reiss

MANCHESTER-Kendy Sue Reiss, 60, of Manchester, Iowa, went home to heaven on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on April 20, 1960, in Manchester.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Manchester Gospel Hall in Manchester with Robert Orr and Al Christopherson officiating.

Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Manchester Gospel Hall.

Interment: Coffins Grove Cemetery- Manchester, Iowa.

