Ken Wangsness

Ken Wangsness, 93, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. Burial will take place in the Allison Cemetery.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison is assisting Ken’s family.

