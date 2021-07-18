 Skip to main content
Kelly J. Linkenmeyer
Kelly J. Linkenmeyer

Kelly J. Linkenmeyer, 60 of Ankeny, IA passed away July 12, 2021 at Methodist Hospital, Des Moines, IA. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. You can view the full obituary at memorialservicesofiowa.com

