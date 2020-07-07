Kathleen J. “Kay” Gelder, 92, of Wellsburg, IA, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Wellsburg Reformed Church in Wellsburg. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., until the time of the services at the church. Internment will be at Wellsburg Reformed Church Cemetery. Anderson Funeral Homes of Conrad, IA has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.