Karol K. Storjohann

You have free articles remaining.
REINBECK -- Karol Kay Storjohann, 76, of Reinbeck, died Saturday, March 21, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, following a lengthy illness. Due to COVID-19, services are currently being limited. A private family graveside service will be Wednesday, March 25, at Reinbeck Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Karol Storjohann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.