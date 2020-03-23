Karol K. Storjohann

REINBECK -- Karol Kay Storjohann, 76, of Reinbeck, died Saturday, March 21, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, following a lengthy illness. Due to COVID-19, services are currently being limited. A private family graveside service will be Wednesday, March 25, at Reinbeck Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.