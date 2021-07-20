 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen Sue Anhalt
0 entries

Karen Sue Anhalt

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY-Karen Sue Anhalt, 79, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Frederika, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center, in Waverly, Iowa.

Karen’s body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Deacon Phil Paladino officiating. Inurnment will follow in Horton Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kaiser Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Karen’s family for later designation and online condolences for the Anhalt family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Anhalt family with arrangements. 319-352-1187

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These colors could increase your home value by thousands

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News