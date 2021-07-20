WAVERLY-Karen Sue Anhalt, 79, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Frederika, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center, in Waverly, Iowa.
Karen’s body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Deacon Phil Paladino officiating. Inurnment will follow in Horton Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kaiser Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Karen’s family for later designation and online condolences for the Anhalt family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Anhalt family with arrangements. 319-352-1187
