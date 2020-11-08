 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen M. Frost
0 entries

Karen M. Frost

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JESUP – Karen M. Frost 76, years old of Jesup, IA, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her home in Jesup.

Services will be 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA, with Fr. Jeffrey A. Dole as Celebrant.

Visitation will be for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Masks will be required. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice or directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

A live stream of the funeral will also be made available on the St. Athanasius Parish – Jesup Facebook page.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of the arrangements. 319-827-3695

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News