Karen L. (Hill) Borton
0 entries

Karen L. (Hill) Borton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Karen L. (Hill) Borton, 77, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 19, at Friendship Village Pavilion from complications of Alzheimer’s. Memorial services and inurnment in Mount Auburn Cemetery will be held at a later date due to the covid-19 circumstances. Memorials to the family, where a memorial fund will be established at a later date. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, (319) 342-3131. Online condolences www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

WATERLOO – Howard Lee Clayton, 78, of Waterloo, died March 4 at home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Family services will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Borton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News