WATERLOO — Karen L. (Hill) Borton, 77, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 19, at Friendship Village Pavilion from complications of Alzheimer’s. Memorial services and inurnment in Mount Auburn Cemetery will be held at a later date due to the covid-19 circumstances. Memorials to the family, where a memorial fund will be established at a later date. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, (319) 342-3131. Online condolences www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.