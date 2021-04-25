 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen Kathryn Meyer
0 entries

Karen Kathryn Meyer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Karen Kathryn Meyer, 80, of Port Charlotte, Florida, previously from Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 20th. She was born on August 22, 1940. Local memorial and burial services for Karen will be posted at a later date. Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, Port Charlotte, FL, is assisting with arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News