Karen E. Orvis

LAWLER-Karen E. Orvis, age 81, of Lawler, IA passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Immanuel Crane Creek Lutheran Church in Lawler, IA. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. If you are unable to attend the services in person, please join the family via Conway-Markham Funeral Home’s Facebook page at 11:00 AM

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton and will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

