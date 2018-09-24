Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW clip art death

TRAER -- June I. Wignall, 96, of Traer, died Sunday, Sept.23, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the care center. Interment will be at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Buckingham Cemetery in Traer. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, (641) 484-3400, is assisting the family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: June I. Wignall
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments