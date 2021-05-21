 Skip to main content
COLWELL-Julie Learn, 61, of Colwell, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

A memorial service for Julie Learn will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home with Pastor Coulter Page of Bethany Alliance Church officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

