Juliann “Julie” F. DeGroote

WATERLOO – Juliann "Julie" Faye DeGroote, 74, of Waterloo died at MercyOne Waterloo on December 27th, 2020. Private family services will occur at Grace Reformed Church Wednesday January 6th, followed by a public interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls.