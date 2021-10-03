 Skip to main content
Judy Kay (Stone) Wunder

Judy Kay (Stone) Wunder, 80, of Topeka, Kansas passed away Monday, September 27, 2021.

Cremation is planned per her wishes. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Dove Cremation & Funerals Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road Topeka, KS 66610 on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

