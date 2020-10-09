CEDAR FALLS-Judy Carol Burns, 79 years old of Cedar Falls, IA, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Manorcare Health Systems in Waterloo, IA. There will be no public services. Judy’s cremated remains will be interred at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Masonville, IA. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.