 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judy Carol Burns
0 entries

Judy Carol Burns

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS-Judy Carol Burns, 79 years old of Cedar Falls, IA, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Manorcare Health Systems in Waterloo, IA. There will be no public services. Judy’s cremated remains will be interred at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Masonville, IA. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News