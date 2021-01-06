Judith Kay Lehmkuhl, 78, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Grove Cemetery, Readlyn. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorials may be directed to Compass Memorial Hospital, Marengo or Share and Care Preschool. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
