Judith “Judy” L. Clark
Judith "Judy" L. Clark

INDEPENDENCE- Judith “Judy” L. Clark, 78, of Independence and formerly of the Brandon, IA area, died Friday, August 27th, 2021 at her home in Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Independence, IA.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 10:30 AM, Brandon United Methodist Church, Brandon, IA, with Rev. Luke Evans officiating. Burial will be held in the Bandon Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM Sunday at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, IA.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

