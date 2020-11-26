 Skip to main content
Judith “Judy” Kieler
Judith “Judy” Kieler

WATERLOO – Judith “Judy” Kieler, 79, of Waterloo died Monday, November 23, 2020 at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. Services are pending at this time with Locke Funeral Home. Locke Funeral Home, 319-233-6138.

