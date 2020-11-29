CEDAR FALLS—Joyce T. Lauer, 86, of Cedar Falls died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Cedar Falls Health Care Center. A private visitation will be held at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family or the Salvation Army. More information available at www.DahlFuneralHome.com