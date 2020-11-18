 Skip to main content
Joyce Sampica McMurrin
Joyce Sampica McMurrin

Cedar Falls-Joyce Sampica McMurrin, 82, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center.

Arrangements are pending at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences can be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is assisting the family. 319-232-3235

