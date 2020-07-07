Joyce M. Fitkin
CEDAR FALLS — Joyce Marie Fitkin, 73, of Cedar Falls, died July 4 at her home in Cedar Falls. Memorial service is 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Attendees must bring and wear a mask. Memorials to Cedar Bend Humane Society or Hospice Compassus.

