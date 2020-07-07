Joyce M. Fitkin
CEDAR FALLS — Joyce Marie Fitkin, 73, of Cedar Falls, died July 4 at her home in Cedar Falls. Memorial service is 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Attendees must bring and wear a mask. Memorials to Cedar Bend Humane Society or Hospice Compassus.
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Fitkin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.