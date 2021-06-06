 Skip to main content
Joyce C. Hufferd
Joyce C. Hufferd

Joyce C. Hufferd

CEDAR FALLS-Joyce C. Hufferd, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 22, 2021 at her home. Memorial services 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls, with inurnment in the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to PEO Continuing Education of Koats 4 Kids.

