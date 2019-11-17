{{featured_button_text}}
PARKERSBURG --- Joshua Robert Buchholz, 23, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Nov. 14, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City due to complications of a liver transplant. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home. At 6:30 p.m., there will be a special time for sharing memories and thoughts. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements, www.redman-schwartz.com

