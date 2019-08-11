{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS --- Joseph J. “Joe” Panther, 64, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Aug. 9, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center (Sartori Memorial Hospital) . A Celebration of Life will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at 1115 W. Seventh St., Cedar Falls; memorials to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

