Joseph “Joe” F. Hinders, age 40, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa, from natural causes.

Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Lynwood Cemetery, in Clarksville. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

