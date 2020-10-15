Waterloo—Jonnie E. Sanders, 67, of Waterloo, died Monday, October 12, at Mercy One Waterloo. Services: Noon Saturday, October 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Public visitation one hour prior to services. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com