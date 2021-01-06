Jon Lockey, age 60 of Joice, IA, former of Traer, died Friday, January 1, 2021, at MercyOne in Des Moines.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua with Rev. Drew McHolm officiating.

Interment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Nashua with Tony Wygle, Kevin Lockey, Nate Goolsby, Russell Jacobson, Thomas Baker, and T.J. Kubik serving as pallbearers.

For those unable to attend you are invited to please join the family on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, on the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook page. For those attending in person, it is strongly recommended to practice social distancing and wear face masks to both the funeral and visitation.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30—10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, prior to the funeral at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua.