PARKERSBURG -- Jon “Jonny” B. Scriven, 55, of Parkersburg, died Friday, April 17, at Allison Rehabilitation Center in Allison of natural causes. His wish was to be cremated and have no services. A Celebration of Life Service will be held late. Memorials to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.